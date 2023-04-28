Next week there is a whole boatload of earnings releases but scanning through the names most are not market moving variety. Apple will be the top name, followed by Pfizer, AMD, Starbucks, Qualcomm, Anheuser-Busch, Shopify and Ford.

There are probably a few that I missed on the first scan, but below are the bigger names that may attract market attention.

Monday May 1

  • Stryker

Tuesday, May 2

  • Pfizer
  • AMD
  • Starbucks
  • Uber
  • Ford

Wednesday, May 3

  • Qualcomm
  • CVS
  • Kraft Heinz

Thursday, May 4

  • Apple
  • Anheuser-Busch
  • Shopify
  • Conoco Phillips
  • Live Nation
  • Expedia
  • Coinbase
  • DraftKings

Friday, May 5

  • Cigna
  • Warner Bros. Discovery
  • AMC Entertainment