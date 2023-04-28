Next week there is a whole boatload of earnings Earnings A company’s earnings represent its profits or net benefits as a result of its operation.Earnings are the net benefits of a corporation's operation. Earnings can be calculated as EBIT, i.e. earnings before interest and taxes, and EBITDA, i.e. earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.Earnings are valuable tools for investors of company shares as they can often highlight a company’s financial standing and performance. Better performances can result in strengthened share price A company’s earnings represent its profits or net benefits as a result of its operation.Earnings are the net benefits of a corporation's operation. Earnings can be calculated as EBIT, i.e. earnings before interest and taxes, and EBITDA, i.e. earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.Earnings are valuable tools for investors of company shares as they can often highlight a company’s financial standing and performance. Better performances can result in strengthened share price Read this Term releases but scanning through the names most are not market moving variety. Apple will be the top name, followed by Pfizer, AMD, Starbucks, Qualcomm, Anheuser-Busch, Shopify and Ford.

There are probably a few that I missed on the first scan, but below are the bigger names that may attract market attention.

Monday May 1

Stryker

Tuesday, May 2

Pfizer

AMD

Starbucks

Uber

Ford

Wednesday, May 3

Qualcomm

CVS

Kraft Heinz

Thursday, May 4

Apple

Anheuser-Busch

Shopify

Conoco Phillips

Live Nation

Expedia

Coinbase

DraftKings

Friday, May 5