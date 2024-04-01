April is historically the strongest month for the S&P and the NASDAQ index. On the first day of the three-month, the results were mixed with S&P was lower on the day, while the NASDAQ was higher.

The Dow Industrial Average Russell 2000 both fell as well.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average fell -240.52 points or -0.60% at 39566.84

S&P index fell -10.58 points were -0.20% at 5243.78

NASDAQ index rose 17.37 points or 0.11% and 16396.83

Russell 2000 fell -21.71 points or -1.02% to 2102.83

Some sampling of the bigger names shows: