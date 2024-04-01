April is historically the strongest month for the S&P and the NASDAQ index. On the first day of the three-month, the results were mixed with S&P was lower on the day, while the NASDAQ was higher.
The Dow Industrial Average Russell 2000 both fell as well.
The final numbers are showing:
- Dow industrial average fell -240.52 points or -0.60% at 39566.84
- S&P index fell -10.58 points were -0.20% at 5243.78
- NASDAQ index rose 17.37 points or 0.11% and 16396.83
- Russell 2000 fell -21.71 points or -1.02% to 2102.83
Some sampling of the bigger names shows:
- Nvidia unchanged
- Super Micro Computers, +$27.12 or 2.69%
- Meta Platforms +1.19%
- Apple -0.88%
- Google +3.02%
- Microsoft +0.92%
- Micron +5.51%
- Intel +0.79%
- Dell +4.85%
- Tesla -0.32%
- Broadcom +1.87%
- Chevron +0.85%
- Netflix +1.15%
- Costco -1.55%
- Home Depot - 4.06%
- United health -1.01%
- Boeing -1.69%
- Disney (ahead of its board members) -0.71%