April is historically the strongest month for the S&P and the NASDAQ index. On the first day of the three-month, the results were mixed with S&P was lower on the day, while the NASDAQ was higher.

The Dow Industrial Average Russell 2000 both fell as well.

The final numbers are showing:

  • Dow industrial average fell -240.52 points or -0.60% at 39566.84
  • S&P index fell -10.58 points were -0.20% at 5243.78
  • NASDAQ index rose 17.37 points or 0.11% and 16396.83
  • Russell 2000 fell -21.71 points or -1.02% to 2102.83

Some sampling of the bigger names shows:

  • Nvidia unchanged
  • Super Micro Computers, +$27.12 or 2.69%
  • Meta Platforms +1.19%
  • Apple -0.88%
  • Google +3.02%
  • Microsoft +0.92%
  • Micron +5.51%
  • Intel +0.79%
  • Dell +4.85%
  • Tesla -0.32%
  • Broadcom +1.87%
  • Chevron +0.85%
  • Netflix +1.15%
  • Costco -1.55%
  • Home Depot - 4.06%
  • United health -1.01%
  • Boeing -1.69%
  • Disney (ahead of its board members) -0.71%