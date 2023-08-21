It is definitely some hopeful optimism but as we learned last week, the early gains definitely do not mean much. There was some modest dip buying on Friday that helped to salvage a poor start in Wall Street. That seems to be continuing here but I would still reserve some caution after all the selling in the past three weeks.

S&P 500 futures

European indices are also holding decent gains on the session now with the DAX up 0.7% and CAC 40 up by 1.0% on the day.

That said, things tend to take a life of its own when it comes to US trading later and I would be remiss not to point out that bond yields are still holding higher and perhaps eyeing a breakout as seen here. So, just be wary of that.