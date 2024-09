Bloomberg (gated) had the report of a poor region of Argentina introducing its own currency, the chacho.

province of La Rioja

its governor, Ricardo Quintela, created the province’s own currency, the chacho

given out in lumps of 50,000 to all government employees as a 'bonus payment'

a gas station in the provincial capital city had business jump by 10% on the morning the chacho was distributed

While Bloomberg is gated, here is the link if you can access it.