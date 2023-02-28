ICYMI, this report from Bloomberg (gated) citing data it compile from data from Kpler.

as many as 1.9 million barrels of Russian diesel-type fuel is currently in floating storage, the most since October 2020

indicates some cargoes loaded from Russian ports without buyers

fears of a shortage prompted European refiners to boost production to prepare for a winter that ended up being warmer than normal, while suppliers imported massive amounts of fuel ahead of the EU ban on Russian imports. By one measure, diesel stockpiles at the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub have ballooned to the highest level in two years.

weather conditions may be causing some difficulties in unloading, resulting in some cargoes being temporarily classified as floating storage

