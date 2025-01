Yonhap (South Korean media) is reporting that around 2,700 police officers are deployed to ensure that the arrest of impeached South Korean President Yoon Seok-yoel goes without incident.

Yoon's December 3rd Emergency Martial Rule declaration has triggered the order for his arrest.

Its uncertain if Yoon's Protection Detachment will allow authorities to serve the arrest warrant.

Meanwhile, Acting President Choi has ordered swift and bold implementation of market stabilising measures if needed.