As London/European traders look to exit, the major European stock indices are ending the day with mixed results:

German DAX, -0.11%

France CAC +0.18%

UK FTSE 100 -0.11%

Spain's Ibex +0.79%

Italy's FTSE MIB +0.15%

Crude oil is building on the 4% gain from Friday with a another 2.8% rise today. The price is up $2.12 at $78.15.

Spot gold is trading down $6.04 or -0.31% at $1974.50

Silver is trading down $0.19 or -0.82% at $23.50

The EURUSD is trading they are tied for the day and is testing the high of a swing area between 1.0925 and 1.0944. Above that, and traders will look toward the 61.8% retracement of the move down from the July high. That level comes in at 1.09594.

USDJPY: The USDJPY is testing the swing lows from October 10 at 148.15. Move below that level and traders will look toward the swing low from October at 147.26. That level also corresponded with a swing level going back to September 21 near the same level.

In the US debt market, yields are trading higher but all of their highs for the day. The U.S. Treasury will auction off a 20 year bonds at 1 PM ET: