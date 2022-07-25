The list of major stock releases is broad across all sectors and chock-a-block with some of the most influential companies in the US including Alphabet, Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Meta, Boeing, Intel, GM, Ford, McDonalds, Chipotle, and Exxon.

Below are the scheduled dates for those releases and more.

*after the close releases

Monday, July 25

Logitech*

Whirlpool*

Tuesday, July 26

Alphabet*

GE

Corning

Kimberly Clark

McDonald's

Microsoft*

Chipotle*

General Motors

Coca-Cola

Stryker Corp.

Visa*

Texas Instruments*

Raytheon

Wednesday, July 27

Boeing

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Boston Scientific

Kraft Heinz

Hilton

Ford*

General Dynamics

Meta-platforms*

T-Mobile

Shopify

ServiceNow*

Qualcomm*

Thursday, July 28

Southwest Airlines

Amazon*

Apple*

Intel*

Merck and Company

Honeywell international

Pfizer

MasterCard

Friday, July 29

Phillips 66

Chevron Corp.

Procter & Gamble

Colgate-Palmolive

Exxon Mobil