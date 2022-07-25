The list of major stock releases is broad across all sectors and chock-a-block with some of the most influential companies in the US including Alphabet, Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Meta, Boeing, Intel, GM, Ford, McDonalds, Chipotle, and Exxon.
Below are the scheduled dates for those releases and more.
*after the close releases
Monday, July 25
- Logitech*
- Whirlpool*
Tuesday, July 26
- Alphabet*
- GE
- Corning
- Kimberly Clark
- McDonald's
- Microsoft*
- Chipotle*
- General Motors
- Coca-Cola
- Stryker Corp.
- Visa*
- Texas Instruments*
- Raytheon
Wednesday, July 27
- Boeing
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Boston Scientific
- Kraft Heinz
- Hilton
- Ford*
- General Dynamics
- Meta-platforms*
- T-Mobile
- Shopify
- ServiceNow*
- Qualcomm*
Thursday, July 28
- Southwest Airlines
- Amazon*
- Apple*
- Intel*
- Merck and Company
- Honeywell international
- Pfizer
- MasterCard
Friday, July 29
- Phillips 66
- Chevron Corp.
- Procter & Gamble
- Colgate-Palmolive
- Exxon Mobil