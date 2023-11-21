The major US stock indices are trading lower led by the NASDAQ index which is down around -0.40%. A snapshot of the market shows:
- Dow Industrial Average -96.43 points or -0.27% at 35054.62
- S&P index -10.77 points or -0.24% at 4536.62
- NASDAQ index -57.25 points or -0.40% at 14227.29
- Russell 2000 index of small stocks are down -13.72 points or -0.76% at 1793.3094.
A look at some of the major stocks shows:
- Microsoft is a trading down $-2.05 or -0.54% at $375.44. Yesterday Microsoft closed at a record high.
- Nvidia shares are down $-1.02 or -0.18% at $503. Yesterday it shares closed at a record high. Nvidia will announce her earnings after the close
- Best Buy is down $3.15 -4.70% at $64.91. They announced disappointing earnings and guidance
- Lowes shares are down $-4.67 or -2.25% at $199.80. They announced disappointing rising guidance