The major US stock indices are trading lower led by the NASDAQ index which is down around -0.40%. A snapshot of the market shows:

Dow Industrial Average -96.43 points or -0.27% at 35054.62

S&P index -10.77 points or -0.24% at 4536.62

NASDAQ index -57.25 points or -0.40% at 14227.29

Russell 2000 index of small stocks are down -13.72 points or -0.76% at 1793.3094.

A look at some of the major stocks shows: