As the central bank spar amongst each other and the moderator who is trying to find a new headline), the US stocks have come off low levels. The NASDAQ has turned into positive territory. The NASDAQ is up 20 points or 0.15%.

The S&P and the Dow industrial average still remain negative with the S&P down -0.16% and the Dow industrial average down -0.34%.

Nvidia remains in negative territory but off its session lows. It is currently down -1.54% at $412.21. It's low reached $405.18.

Crude oil inventory data will be released at the bottom of the hour

Crude is expected to show a drawdown of -1.757 million barrels

distillates are expected a build up 0.782 million

gasoline is expected a drawdown of -0.126 million.

The private data released late yesterday showed: