Over the last 8 trading days:

The Nasdaq index has seen a 2.40% gain.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, the Dow over the last 8 days has not had a positive day (down 8 straight days). The index is down around -2.98% from the high 8-days ago. That is the longest in more than 6 years.

The S&P is in between with a decline near -0.34% on the day.

In trading today, the pattern continued. The final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average down -110.34 points or -0.25% at 43717.72

S&P index is closing up 23.00 points or 0.38% at 6074.09

NASDAQ index is the best performer with a gain of 247.17 points or 1.24% at 20173.89

The small-cap Russell 2000 is closing up 15.09 points or 0.64% at 2361.99.. It is down by 2.60% over the last eight trading days but with some up days scattered among the eight day period.