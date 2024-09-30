Americans are cleaning up from Hurricane Helene and it looks like it will be a long rebuilding effort in some parts of the country. The respite might be short for hurricane watchers as a late-starting hurricane season looks like it stay busy.

There are a couple of harmless storms turning north in the mid-atlantic but there are also a pair of disturbances worth watching. One is just off central American and the other just off Africa but both are on a track that could bring them into the Caribbean.

The percentages on the chart show the possibility of turning into a tropical depression (or more) over the next week.