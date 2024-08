The big swings have begun already:

USD/JPY is under 146.00 ... its under 145.60!

ES and NQ futures are dropping as nerves take hold again

US 10 year yield down to 3.9% (and change)

EUR/USD has risen to retest Wednesday's high near 1.0930

AUD, NZD, CAD, GBP are all falling

And its barely 8.45am in Tokyo, an hour earlier in Hong Kong and Singapore.

Buckle up.

Asia FX - please wear the proper attire