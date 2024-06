Equity futures trades mostly green across the board.

The outperformers are the Hang Seng and the A50, at the same time we are starting to see some of the earlier USD strength soften a bit and some of the earlier weakness in the Antipodean currencies recover as the presidential debate carries on.

For those who traded through the trade war, you'll be all too familiar with the chop. It's going to be a very interesting next few months :-)