The economic calendar in the Asia-Pacific session is once again light.

Japan service PPI for July will be released at 7:50 PM ET. Last month he PPI came in at 3.0%.

China's industrial profit year to date for July will be released at 9:30 PM ET with expectations of 3.5%

Other data is to be released on the new trading day.

BOJ Core CPI y/y (JPY) 1 AM ET: Estimate: 2.1%, Previous: 2.1%

German Final GDP q/q (EUR): 2 AM ET .Estimate: -0.1%, Previous: -0.1%

German GfK Consumer Climate (EUR): 2 AM ET. Estimate -18.4, Previous: -18.4

CBI Realized Sales (GBP): 6 AM ET. Estimate: -11, Previous: -43

S&P/CS Composite-20 HPI y/y (USD): 9 AM ET. Estimate 6.2%, Previous: 6.8%

Home Price Index m/m (USD): 9 AM ET. Estimate : 0.1%, Previous: 0.0%

German Buba President Nagel Speaks (EUR) at 10 AM ET

CB Consumer Confidence (USD):Estimate: 10 AM ET. 100.9, Previous: 100.3

Richmond Manufacturing Index (USD): 10 AM ET. Estimate: -14, Previous: -17

Fedspeak in the new trading day includes San Francisco Pres. Mary Daly at 2 PM ET