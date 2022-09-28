Yellen and Deese in comments earlier shrugged off the strength of the US dollar:
- US Treasury Secretary Yellen says that financial markets are operating normally.
- White House Economic Adviser Deese more progress is needed to reach an agreement with Iran
----
To the extent this green-lit the USD rise pretty much across the FX board that's what has happened in the timezone here so far.
- oil, gold, ES, NZQ ... all lower also
---
For something a bit different, USD/JPY is more or less sideways. There is wariness of intervention in this pair.