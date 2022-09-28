Yellen and Deese in comments earlier shrugged off the strength of the US dollar:

----

To the extent this green-lit the USD rise pretty much across the FX board that's what has happened in the timezone here so far.

  • oil, gold, ES, NZQ ... all lower also

---

For something a bit different, USD/JPY is more or less sideways. There is wariness of intervention in this pair.

usdyen chart 28 September 2022 44