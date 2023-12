The Asian Development Bank has raised its China's 2023 growth forecast to 5.2% from previous projection of 4.9%

maintains its 2024 growth forecast at 4.5%

From the ADB's December outlook released today.

On China, citing:

continued postpandemic recovery

strength in services helping counter the slump in property

policy makers rolling out measures to bolster the economy

ps, news crossing that China's automobile exports in 2023 over 5 million units,highest ever