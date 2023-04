Asian Development Bank (ADB) says that while China's property sector "remains a point of concern", the upside risks to China's growth outlook outweigh downside risks.

If life really returns to normal quickly and confidence comes back, growth could even be higher than 5% which would be obviously even better for the region

ADB forecasts 5% economic growth for China in 2023, up from its previous forecast of +4.3%

ADB forecasts 4.5% GDP growth in 2024

New Chinese Prelier L i Qiang