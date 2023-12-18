It's a big day on the calendar today.
New Zealand data fills in the first few hours, and then Reserve Bank of Australia minutes follow at 0030 GMT, preview here:
The key focus is the Bank of Japan. As always, there is no firmly scheduled time for the announcement, expect it between 0230 and 0330 GMT (which is 2130 - 2230 US Eastern time). Bank of Japan Governor Ueda's press conference will follow at 06030 GMT (this is scheduled).
- This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here.
- The times in the left-most column are GMT.
- The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.
- I’ve noted data for New Zealand and Australia with text as the similarity of the little flags can sometimes be confusing.