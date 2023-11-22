It's a very light data calendar ahead for Asia. The data from Australia is unlikely to move the AUD upon release.
Note also that SIFMA have recommended a holiday for Japanese trade of US interest rate products for today, 23 November 2023:
- All SIFMA holiday recommendations apply to the trading of U.S. dollar-denominated government securities, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, over-the-counter investment-grade and high-yield corporate bonds, municipal bonds and secondary money market trading in bankers' acceptances, commercial paper and Yankee and Euro certificates of deposit.