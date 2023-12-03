From Australia is the privately surveyed Melbourne Institute monthly inflation gauge. The Melbourne Institute Inflation Gauge is produced by the Melbourne Institute of Applied Economic and Social Research at the University of Melbourne. Its a well-respected early indication of inflationary trends in the Australian economy, closely monitored by policymakers. It predates the Australian Bureau of Statistics' monthly CPI measure by many, many years and has a strong track record.

The Reserve Bank of Australia meet tomorrow, the statement is due at 2.30pm Sydney time on Tuesday, 5 December:

0330 GMT

and 2230 US Eastern time on Monday, 4 December 2023

The Bank is expected to leave its cash rate unchanged while skewing the statement hawkish.

