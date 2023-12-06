While its an active data agenda its likely that we'll be waiting for the Chinese trade data for any FX market impact. Its listed at 0300 GMT, which is 2200 US Eastern time, but that is only a guide as this data is not known for arriving on schedule. Exports are expected to soften a little from October while imports are the opposite. Rising imports is often interpreted as a sign of economic strength, lets hope that's the case for the folks in China. If so it'll underpin China and China-proxy trades.

