In addition to the data agenda printed in the screenshot we also have an RBA speaker ahead:

Jones is Assistant Governor (Financial System) and is speaking at the Australasian Finance and Banking Conference from 0030 GMT, which is 1930 US Eastern time. He may not have to much to say on his policy outlook but I'll be tuned in for headlines if he does.

Firs off we have data from New Zealand which is unlikely to move the NZD around too much. The Bank of Japan publish its Q4 Tankan survey. USD/JPY has been swinging about, its not taking too much to prompt movement. The Tankan is not usually a market mover but in the current environment a disappointment should be yen negative and positive surprise yen positive.

***

As background info on the BOJ's report:

The term "Tankan" is short for "Tanshin Kansoku," which roughly translates to "Short-term Economic Observation".

its published quarterly by the BOJ and is a closely watched economic indicator

the BoJ surveys thousands of Japanese firms of all sizes, across a wide range of industries

questions are focused on firms' current business conditions and their expectations for the coming quarter and year

covering aspects such as production, sales, profits, investment in plant and equipment, employment, prices, and more

The headline(s) to to the report are diffusion indexes, which reflects the difference between the percentage of firms that are optimistic about business conditions and those that are pessimistic.

a positive reading suggests that more companies are optimistic, while a negative reading indicates more pessimism

The report is segmented into "large manufacturers," "large non-manufacturers," "small manufacturers," and "small non-manufacturers" so as to help provide insight into different sectors of the economy.