The New Zealand Food Price Index can give NZD/USD a small wobble upon release but it tends not to be too significant.
The Index is a measure of the changes in the average price of food items sold in New Zealand.
- calculated and published monthly by Statistics New Zealand
- the FPI tracks the prices of a basket of food items that represent the typical spending patterns of New Zealand households
- the FPI is an important indicator of inflation in New Zealand, as food prices account for a significant portion of household expenditure
- The times in the left-most column are GMT.
- The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.