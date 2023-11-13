The New Zealand Food Price Index can give NZD/USD a small wobble upon release but it tends not to be too significant.

The Index is a measure of the changes in the average price of food items sold in New Zealand.

calculated and published monthly by Statistics New Zealand

the FPI tracks the prices of a basket of food items that represent the typical spending patterns of New Zealand households

the FPI is an important indicator of inflation in New Zealand, as food prices account for a significant portion of household expenditure