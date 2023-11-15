The Australian jobs report is the data focus. The Reserve Bank of Australia raised its cash rate earlier this month in response to sticky and still rising inflation, despite the long series of hikes already, and accepts that this will raise the unemployment rate. The jobless rate is not far from a five decade low and is expected to show an increase in today's data. The data is unlikely to impact the RBA December meeting Dec 5) where an on-hold decision is widely expected.

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

. The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.