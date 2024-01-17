The item of most note on the data calendar for the session ahead is the Australian Laour Market report for December 2023. The November report showed:

another massive rise in jobs

the 'participation rate' - i.e folks in the workforce or looking for work, also rose

the unemployment rate is its highest since May of 2022, but still not to far from its nearly 50 year low of 3.5%

As I said at the time, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is going to have to weigh up the jobs added as a sign of strength, and the rising unemployment rate as a concern given its dual mandate. The RBA will, however, also see the higher unemployment rate as a slight easing in the tight labour market, which they'll welcome, though maybe not say out loud.

Having said all this the RBA is laser-focused on inflation right now. The next official quarterly data is due on January 31. The RBA meets next on February 5 and 6 and right now its a live meeting. Earlier this week we got the first update for December inflation via the private survey:

The jump is a concern, b ut the panic button has not yet been hit.

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.