It's a very light data calendar ahead for the Asian session.
Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Bullock speaks during the evening, Sydney time, which will be into the European timezone. We had plenty from the RBA yesterday, Bullock spoke and then the November meeting minutes were published:
- The times in the left-most column are GMT.
- The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.