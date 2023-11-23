Inflation data from Japn is the focus for the data agenda, I did a quick preview of it yesterday:

Schnabel on the docket also, she is usually good value for comments on her economic and policy outlook. Speaking at the "Anniversary dinner" of Porto Business School in Porto, Portugal

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.