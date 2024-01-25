AUD traders note - Australian financial markets are closed for a holiday today, Friday, 26 January 2024.

The focus of today's economic data agenda are inflation figures for Tokyo in January 2024.

National-level CPI data for this month will follow in about three weeks, it takes longer to gather and collate the national data.

Tokyo CPI is a sub-index of the national CPI

It measures the change in prices of goods and services in the Tokyo metropolitan area

Its considered a leading indicator of national CPI trends because Tokyo is the largest city in Japan and is a major economic hub

Historically, Tokyo CPI data has been just slightly higher than national Japan CPI data. The cost of living in Tokyo is a touch higher than in most other parts of Japan. Higher rents, for example

While the Bank of Japan will have a keen eye on the data they are mainly awaiting indications on wage rises at the upcoming Spring negotiations.