Its going to be patchy the whole week in the Asia timezone.

As a reminder, Chinese markets will be closed all week for the Lunar New Year holiday.

For today, Tuesday, 13 February 2024:

Hong Kong markets are closed.

Coming back from a long weekend Monday holiday today are Singapore and Japan. Japan's return brings physical US Treasuries trade.

New Zealand and Australia are open.

--

OK, so Tuesday is looking OK for interest, the big 'but' is there will be many traders and investors waiting to see the US data: