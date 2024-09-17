It's a Hong Kong public holiday for the day following the Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival

Hong Kong Market is closed

Both Northbound and Southbound Stock Connect trading is closed

--

China / Hong Kong Stock Connect is a mutual market access program that allows investors in mainland China and Hong Kong to trade and invest in each other’s stock markets. This initiative aims to facilitate cross-border trading, broadening market access for international investors and providing more liquidity to both markets. Here’s a breakdown: