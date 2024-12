The stock indices in the Asian Pacific market today are mixing it up.

ON the topside:

Hong Kong Hang Seng, up 1.35%

Shanghai composite index +1.23%

China's CSI 300 index +1.57%

On the downside:

Japan's Nikkei 225 -0.95%

Australia's S&P/ASX index -0.54%

S. Korea's Kospi index, -0.69%

in other markets,