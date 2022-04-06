Bloomberg with the article on an article written by Brantham in which he argues that the oil pprice spike seen is always associated with recessions.

oil-price spikes of this magnitude have always triggered recessions

the global economy is at risk of much bigger challenges in the coming decades as finite commodities become scarce.

“It seems nearly certain that the trend in resource prices will continue to rise,”

That threatens not only slower growth but also a disruption of political systems, as “most ancient civilizations were brought down by overuse of their resources.”

Oh dear. The end of civilisation. I hate it when that happens. Good for the clicks though.

Link to Bloomberg is here