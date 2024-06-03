Add this to the tax cuts being given to Australians from July 1 and the fiscal impulse is red hot.

Australia's Fair Work Commission’s annual wage review decision is today, Monday, 3 June 2024

the annual wage decision affects minimum and award wage earners, or about one in five workers

an increase of between 3.5% to 4% to the current minimum of A$23.23 an hour is expected

The decision is expected within the next 2 hours.

*

More money in pockets will be another challenge to the RBA trying to deal with sticky high inflation.