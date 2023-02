Chris Mason from BBC reports that a deal on a Brexit Northern Ireland protocol is done.

“An agreement has been reached. The deal is done," he cited a source saying.

The market has long moved past Brexit after the main deal was hammered out. What a long, painful saga it's been. Pour one out for the reporters who have had to cover the whole thing.

Sunak and the EU's Von Der Leyen are set to hold a press conference at 3:30 pm in London (10:30 am ET).