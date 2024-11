DAX daily

The only reason I can think of for the early strength in Europe stocks was a flow-driven unwind in volatility and option trades. In any case, the market later figured out that Trump's plan is to put tariffs on Europe.

Closing changes:

Stoxx 600 -0.6%

German DAX -1.1%

France CAC -0.7%

UK FTSE 100 -0.2%

Spain IBEX -2.9%

Italy's FTSE MIB -1.6%

Eyes will be on DAX 19,000 tomorrow as key support.