Weekly SPX chart

Closing changes:

S&P 500 -1.1%

Nasdaq Comp -1.5%

DJIA -0.8%

Russell 2000 -1.6%

Toronto TSX Comp -0.2%

On the week:

S&P 500 +0.7%

Nasdaq Comp +0.8%

DJIA +0.4%

Russell 2000 +0.1%

Toronto TSX Comp +0.8%

We get two more days of trading before the scoreboard resets at zero.