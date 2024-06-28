SPX daily

Closing changes:

S&P 500 down 0.4%

Nasdaq down 0.7%

Russell 2000 +0.1%

DJIA -0.1%

Toronto TSX Comp -0.5%

The S&P 500 closed the half-year up a tidy 14% but today's reversal from an all-time high is somewhat ominous. However against that backdrop note that the first three trading days of July are traditionally three of the strongest ones of the year.

For the week, the S&P 500 fell 0.1%, the Dow fell 0.1%, and the Nasdaq rose 0.2%.

For the month, the S&P 500 rose 3.5%, the Dow rose 1.1%, and the Nasdaq rose 6.0%.

For the quarter, the S&P 500 rose 3.9%, the Dow fell 1.7%, and the Nasdaq rose 8.3%.