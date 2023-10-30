SPX daily

Happy Monday.

Almost every Monday is a good day in the stock market for the past few months as this gain stretches the streak to 16 of the past 18 Mondays. We started strong, had a big dip midday and then finished strong and near the highs.

Closing changes:

S&P 500 +1.2%

DJIA +1.6%

Russell 2000 +0.7%

Nasdaq Comp +1.2%

Toronto TSX Comp +0.7%

The gains were led by mega-cap tech but the big exception was TSLA, which was down more than 4% on worries about the EV market in general and margins for next year.