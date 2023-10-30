Happy Monday.
Almost every Monday is a good day in the stock market for the past few months as this gain stretches the streak to 16 of the past 18 Mondays. We started strong, had a big dip midday and then finished strong and near the highs.
Closing changes:
- S&P 500 +1.2%
- DJIA +1.6%
- Russell 2000 +0.7%
- Nasdaq Comp +1.2%
- Toronto TSX Comp +0.7%
The gains were led by mega-cap tech but the big exception was TSLA, which was down more than 4% on worries about the EV market in general and margins for next year.