The final Q3 tracker is out from the Atlanta Fed and it's a sizeable downgrade to 2.8% from 3.3%. The official report is due out tomorrow.

"After this morning’s Advance Economic Indicators release from the US Census Bureau, the nowcast of the contribution of net exports to third-quarter real GDP growth fell from 0.04 percentage points to -0.38 percentage points," the report said.

The consensus for tomorrow's GDP report is 3.0%.