This is the highest reading so far for the GDP tracker, though it's still very early.

The Atlanta Fed reports:"

After this morning’s construction spending release from the US Census Bureau, and the Manufacturing ISM Report on Business from the Institute for Supply Management, the nowcasts of fourth-quarter real personal consumption expenditures growth and fourth-quarter real gross private domestic investment growth increased from 3.0 percent and 0.0 percent, respectively, to 3.4 percent and 1.2 percent.

We won't get a Q1 GDP report until January 30.