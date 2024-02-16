Atlanta Fed GDPNow estimate remains unchanged

The Atlanta Fed GDPNow estimate for Q1 growth remain unchanged at 2.9% after the data dump this morning. In their own words:

The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the first quarter of 2024 is 2.9 percent on February 16, unchanged from February 15. After this morning's Producer Price Index release from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics and this morning's housing starts report from the US Census Bureau, the nowcast of first-quarter real gross private domestic investment growth increased from 2.4 percent to 2.5 percent.

The next GDPNow update won't be until Tuesday, February 27.