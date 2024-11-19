The Atlanta Fed GDPNow growth estimate for Q4 rises to 2.6% from 2.5% previously.

In their own words:

The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the fourth quarter of 2024 is 2.6 percent on November 19, up from 2.5 percent on November 15. After this morning's housing starts report from the US Census Bureau, the nowcast of fourth-quarter real residential fixed investment growth increased from -1.2 percent to 0.1 percent.

The next GDPNow update is Wednesday, November 27. Please see the "Release Dates" tab below for a list of upcoming releases