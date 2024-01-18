The Atlanta Fed GDPNow growth estimate for Q4 reached 2.4%. That is unchanged from yesterday's reading.

IN their own words:

The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the fourth quarter of 2023 is 2.4 percent on January 18, unchanged from January 17 after rounding. After this morning's housing starts report from the US Census Bureau, the nowcast of fourth-quarter real residential investment growth decreased from 0.2 percent to -0.4 percent.

The next GDPNow update is Friday, January 19. There will also be the last estimate before the advanced GDP data for the fourth quarter will be released.