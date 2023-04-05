The first quarter is over but it will take awhile to tally up the economic data. However the tracker from the Atlanta Fed does a decent job and certainly shows which way the wind is blowing. It was above 3% not long ago but is now down to 1.5% from 1.7% earlier this week.

"After recent releases from the US Census Bureau, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis, and the Institute for Supply Management, a decrease in the nowcast of first-quarter real personal consumption expenditures growth from 3.7 percent to 3.4 percent was slightly offset by an increase in the nowcast of first-quarter real gross private domestic investment growth from -8.5 percent to -7.8 percent, while the nowcast of the contribution of the change in real net exports to first-quarter real GDP growth decreased from 0.44 percentage points to 0.29 percentage points."