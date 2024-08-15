It's still very early in the quarter to be forecasting GDP.

The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the third quarter of 2024 is 2.4 percent on August 15, down from 2.9 percent on August 8. After recent releases from the Treasury's Bureau of the Fiscal Service, the US Census Bureau, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, and the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, the nowcast of third-quarter real gross private domestic investment growth decreased from 2.8 percent to 0.0 percent.