The GDP tracker from the Atlanta Fed is rising after today's round of data. It's up to 3.1% from 2.9%.

After recent releases from the US Census Bureau, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis, and the National Association of Realtors, a decline in the nowcast of real personal consumption expenditures growth was more than offset by increases in the nowcasts of real gross private domestic investment growth and the contribution of net exports to third-quarter real GDP growth.

This is a nice number.