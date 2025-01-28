The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the fourth quarter of 2024 is 3.2 percent on January 28, up from 3.0 percent on January 17.
We are quickly approaching the first look at Q4 GDP.
The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the fourth quarter of 2024 is 3.2 percent on January 28, up from 3.0 percent on January 17.
We are quickly approaching the first look at Q4 GDP.
Tags
Most Popular
Stock Daily Updates
Top Forex Brokers
Must Read