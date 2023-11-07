We're still three months away from the first reading on Q4 GDP so I wouldn't get too excited as the latest tracker has moved up to 2.1% from 1.2%.

After recent releases from the US Census Bureau, the Institute for Supply Management, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, and the US Bureau of Economic Analysis, the nowcasts of fourth-quarter real personal consumption expenditures growth and fourth-quarter real gross private domestic investment growth increased from 1.5 percent and -2.8 percent, respectively, to 2.6 percent and -1.0 percent, while the nowcast of the contribution of the change in real net exports to fourth-quarter real GDP growth decreased from 0.22 percentage points to 0.04 percentage points.

The US dollar will have a lot going for it if Q4 GDP is up more than 2%.