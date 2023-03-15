The Atlanta Fed GDPNow estimate for 1Q growth came in at 3.2% vs 2.6% on March 8th.
In their own words:
The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the first quarter of 2023 is 3.2 percent on March 15, up from 2.6 percent on March 8. After recent releases from the US Department of the Treasury's Bureau of the Fiscal Service, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, and the US Census Bureau, the nowcasts of first-quarter real gross personal consumption expenditures growth, first-quarter real gross private domestic investment growth, and first-quarter real government spending growth increased from 4.4 percent, -6.8 percent, and 1.5 percent, respectively, to 5.0 percent, -6.4 percent, and 1.8 percent.
The next release will be tomorrow.